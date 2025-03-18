Pastrnak registered an assist, tallied four shots on net and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Pastrank's helper was a secondary assist on linemate Pavel Zacha's goal in the first period. Pastrnak remained active on the ice and found the scorebook in most stat categories apart from a goal and hit. The 28-year-old winger is up to 49 assists, 83 points and 284 shots on net in 69 appearances this season. Pastrnak currently ranks sixth in the league with 83 points and is tied for fifth-most goals with 34 twine finders. Whether the Bruins are winning or losing, Pastrnak has played an integral role in Boston's offense this season and has elite value in fantasy. Expect him to contend for the 95-100-point range and if he can reach 100 points, it would be the third consecutive season he would have passed the century mark in tallies.