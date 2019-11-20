Bruins' David Pastrnak: Adds to goal-scoring lead

Pastrnak continued his rampant pace with two more goals, including one on the power play, on six shots with a plus-1 rating in a 5-1 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

In just 21 games, Pastrnak has 19 goals, which is halfway to his career high of 38 from last season. He is three goals ahead of everyone else and tied for third in the NHL in points. Pastrnak has 10 power-play goals, nine even-strength tallies and 34 points with a plus-7 rating and 83 shots this season.