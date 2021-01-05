Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that Pastrnak (hip) is "a little bit ahead" of the mid-February timeline to return, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Pastrnak is on the ice to start training camp, although it's unclear if he's practicing with the team at all. Cassidy alluded to the chance that Pastrnak could be back in the lineup at the beginning of February, barring a setback. This is outstanding news for the Bruins, as the 24-year-old is coming off a remarkable 2019-20 season where he achieved career highs in goals (48) and points (95).