Bruins' David Pastrnak: Already approaching 30 goals

Pastrnak scored two goals, one on the power play and one into an empty net, in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday. He also had six shots on goal.

Pastrnak has now scored an incredible 28 goals in 34 games this season. His power-play tally midway through the second period Saturday proved to be the game-winner, and he clinched the win late in the third with an empty-netter. Pastrnak is an established 35-goal scorer at the NHL level, scoring at or near that mark in each of the previous three seasons, but has taken his production to ridiculous levels in 2019-20.