Bruins' David Pastrnak: Among NHL's best right now
Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday to stretch his point streak to 11 games.
There's an easy argument that this guy is a top-five NHLer right now and maybe even top-three. It feels like a bit of a stretch, but Pastrnak just isn't slowing down. He has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) during his run and his season is starting to feel a little Kucherovian. Set Pasta to active and just let him ride.
