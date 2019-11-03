Bruins' David Pastrnak: Among NHL's best right now

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday to stretch his point streak to 11 games.

There's an easy argument that this guy is a top-five NHLer right now and maybe even top-three. It feels like a bit of a stretch, but Pastrnak just isn't slowing down. He has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) during his run and his season is starting to feel a little Kucherovian. Set Pasta to active and just let him ride.