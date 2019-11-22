Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another dominant performance

Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play while adding an assist and seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Pastrnak filled up the box score as usual, and his third-period tally with the extra man made it 3-1 before turning into the winner when Buffalo got one back. He continues to pace the league in goals, now with 20 in 22 games. Four of those goals have come in the past three games.