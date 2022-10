Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

The 26-year-old continues to pile up the production, and Pastrnak has four multi-point performances in the Bruins' first seven games. Tuesday's power-play tally was his first of the year, but overall he has five goals and 12 points, adding 40 shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger.