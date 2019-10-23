Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another multi-point performance
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 23-year-old remains locked in, extending his point streak to seven games with six multi-point efforts along the way. Pastrnak has 10 goals and 17 points during that hot streak, and he's been especially lethal on the power play -- five goals and eight points have come with the man advantage.
