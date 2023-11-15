Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The Bruins superstar potted his 11th goal of the season with a one-timer from the faceoff dot to the right of Devon Levi, giving his team a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Pastrnak has found the scoresheet in five straight games and eight of the last nine, piling up six goals and 16 points over the latter stretch, and through the first month-plus of the current campaign he's actually on pace to top the career-high 113 points he erupted for in 2022-23.