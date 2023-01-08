Pastrnak scored a pair of goals on seven shots, notched two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Pastrnak's go-ahead goal in the second period came on the power play, and he added an insurance marker in the third. He has six multi-point efforts in his last 10 contests, a span in which he's racked up 10 goals and four helpers. The 26-year-old superstar has 29 tallies, 54 points, 195 shots on net, 40 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 39 outings this season.