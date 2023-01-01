Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
He opened the scoring on a one-timer from the faceoff circle midway through the first period, then sprung Brad Marchand for a breakaway that seemed like it might have produced the game-winner in the third until Buffalo rallied late. Pastrnak might be sorry to see the calendar flip to 2023 -- over 14 games in December the 26-year-old racked up 11 goals and 18 points, and he's already reached 25 goals and 50 points for the sixth straight full season.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Eleven-game, 15-point streak•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak to nine•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots 20th of season•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ups point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Strikes on power play•