Bruins' David Pastrnak: Assists on every goal
Pastrnak collected three assists in Boston's 4-3 shootout loss in Columbus on Monday.
The 21-year-old Czech factored into each one of the Bruins' goals in this one, though all the assists were of the secondary nature. With 11 points in 10 games -- including 10 in his last seven -- Pastrnak has been pretty much as-advertised after last year's prolific 70-point effort.
