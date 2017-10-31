Bruins' David Pastrnak: Assists on every goal

Pastrnak collected three assists in Boston's 4-3 shootout loss in Columbus on Monday.

The 21-year-old Czech factored into each one of the Bruins' goals in this one, though all the assists were of the secondary nature. With 11 points in 10 games -- including 10 in his last seven -- Pastrnak has been pretty much as-advertised after last year's prolific 70-point effort.