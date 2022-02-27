Pastrnak notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Pastrnak set up Patrice Bergeron for an insurance goal with 40 seconds left in the game. The assist extended Pastrnak's point streak to four games (four goals, two helpers). The star winger is up to 51 points, 228 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 42 hits through 52 appearances this season. Even on the second line, he remains a consistent source of offense.