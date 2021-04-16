Pastrnak produced a pair of assists in the third period of Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He also had two shots.
Pastrnak set up Taylor Hall's insurance tally early in the final frame and added an assist on Brad Marchand's empty-netter later in the period. Pastrnak had gone his previous four games without a point, his longest dry spell of the season.
