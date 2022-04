Pastrnak (rest) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Pastrnak got the night off Sunday against Montreal after returning from injury Saturday against the Rangers, but he'll return to his usual featured role Tuesday, skating on the second line and top power-play unit against Florida. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 39 goals and 72 points through 70 games this campaign.