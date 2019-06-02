Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in goal column
Pastrnak tallied a power-play goal and five shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
After the Bruins' top line went quiet in the first two games of the series, Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined for five points in Saturday's blowout. Pastrnak's goal came 41 seconds into the second period, effectively ruining any hopes the Blues had to get back in the game after the intermission. Pastrnak has eight goals and 17 points in 20 postseason appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Special teams dynamo•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads way again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Plays key role in Game 4 win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could work with new linemates•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Snaps four-game goal drought•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sparks offense in Game 6 win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...