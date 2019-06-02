Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in goal column

Pastrnak tallied a power-play goal and five shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

After the Bruins' top line went quiet in the first two games of the series, Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined for five points in Saturday's blowout. Pastrnak's goal came 41 seconds into the second period, effectively ruining any hopes the Blues had to get back in the game after the intermission. Pastrnak has eight goals and 17 points in 20 postseason appearances.