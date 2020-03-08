Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back on top with goal

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He's on a five-game, six-point scoring streak (three goals, three assists). Pasta's goal was his 48th and that moves him back into sole position on the top of the Rocket Richard list. But it's tight -- Alexander Ovechkin has 47 and Auston Matthews has 46. This could go down to the wire.