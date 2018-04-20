Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back on track in Game 4
Pastrnak assisted on each of his team's first two goals in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Pastrnak took a one-game hiatus from his torrid scoring ways in Game 3, but he got right back on track here and now has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through four career playoff games. This performance was even more impressive considering Patrice Bergeron (upper body) was a late scratch, though two-thirds of Boston's usual top line is still better than what most teams boast at the top of their depth charts. Pastrnak's Bruins will have a chance to close this conference quarterfinals series out Saturday in Boston.
