Pastrnak scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 3-1 victory in the season opener against the Blackhawks.

Pasta is credited with the game-winning goal, as his marker at 13:09 on a feed from Milan Lucic put the B's ahead for good. He also deposited one into the empty cage with 56 ticks left in regulation, putting a bow on the scoring. Pastrnak had 61 goals last season, and he has 101 across the past two NHL campaigns. He is well on his way to another banger after this hot start.