Pastrnak was benched for the third period of Sunday's 2-0 win over Seattle, Fluto Shinzawa of The Atheltic reports.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has learned to live with a certain amount of Pastrnak's carelessness with the puck, but the forward's giveaway late in the second period tested the coach's patience. It came in the neutral zone while Boston had a power play and led to the Kraken's Yanni Gourde getting three shots on net and a chance to get Seattle back in the game. The Bruins have underperformed thus far and heat is coming down on Montgomery, who is in the final year of a contract -- his job is on the line and the pressure on him showed earlier this season in an interaction on the bench with Brad Marchand. A two-game win streak over the weekend, when his club shut out the Flyers and Kraken, relieves some of the pressure on the coach as Boston prepares for Tuesday's road game in Toronto. Pastrnak should return to his spot on the top line. He remains Boston's top scorer (six goals, 11 points) but has just one five-on-five goal (3.03 shooting percentage) and has yet to gel with offseason acquisition Elias Lindholm.