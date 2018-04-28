Bruins' David Pastrnak: Big bang on scoreboard ... again

Pastrnak set up four goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Saturday.

Pasta's dominance this postseason has been nothing short of remarkable. He has 17 points, including 12 assists, in just eight games. But what makes that tally more remarkable is the fact that Pasta has been held off the score sheet in three of those eight contests. His line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have started the series against the Bolts just like they did against the Leafs. Saturday, they combined for 11 points. Pastrnak is one of the early leaders in the Conn Smythe battle for best player in the postseason.