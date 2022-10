Pastrnak scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

The return of Brad Marchand from offseason hip surgery provided a huge boost to the Bruins' power play, and Pastrnak reaped the rewards. The 26-year-old has recorded three straight multi-point efforts and five in eight games to begin the season, leaving Pastrnak with six goals and a league-leading 15 points.