Bruins' David Pastrnak: Big three-point game
Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.
The 22-year-old just keeps putting up points. Pastrnak's 44 points in 35 games puts him on a 103-point pace. That's a big jump from last year's 80-point career mark.
