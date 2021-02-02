Pastrnak scored twice on a game-high seven shots in a 5-3 win over Washington on Monday.

In just his second game back from hip surgery, Pastrnak jump-started a Boston comeback with his first goals of the season. His first goal, a one-timer from the high slot, got the Bruins on the board at 12:37 of the second period. He scored his second straight 6:08 into the third period, circling from behind the net and burying a wrister from the hash marks. It's huge to see Pastrnak in mid-season form so soon after his return. Any concerns fantasy managers might have had about a slow start can be put to bed.