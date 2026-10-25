Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Pastrnak's penalty came in the third period, but he atoned for it by scoring a goal right out of the sin bin. The star winger is in great form with at least one point in seven of his last eight games. Overall, he has seven goals, 10 assists, 42 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating over 12 appearances in a top-line role. Pastrnak has reached the 100-point mark four years running, so this level of performance is definitely sustainable.