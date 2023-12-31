Pastrnak scored twice in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. He also added an assist.

Pasta's first goal tied the game 2-2 at 12:51 of the second period when he poked a rebound across the goal line off a shot by Brandon Carlo. He scored the game winner on the power play less than three minutes later on a sweet deke move in tight that fooled Vitek Vanecek. Pastrnak became the fifth player to have 60 multi-goal games with the Bruins, joining Phil Esposito (104 games), Cam Neely (76 games), Johnny Bucyk (75 games) and Rick Middleton (63 games).