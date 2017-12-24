Bruins' David Pastrnak: Causes headaches for Wings in win

Pastrnak collected two assists in Saturday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings -- one helper at even strength and the other with the man advantage.

He's always been known to captivate a fantasy audience, but expectations for Pastrnak went through the roof when he signed a six-year, $40 million extension with the Bruins in September. The top-line winger certainly isn't resting on his laurels, as he has 15 goals, 18 assists and 12 power-play points through 34 games. Supported by venerable linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and a career-high 18:33 of ice time (3:19 on the man advantage), it simply doesn't get much better than Pasta from the right wing in fantasy, so keep eating those carbs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories