Bruins' David Pastrnak: Causes headaches for Wings in win

Pastrnak collected two assists in Saturday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings -- one helper at even strength and the other with the man advantage.

He's always been known to captivate a fantasy audience, but expectations for Pastrnak went through the roof when he signed a six-year, $40 million extension with the Bruins in September. The top-line winger certainly isn't resting on his laurels, as he has 15 goals, 18 assists and 12 power-play points through 34 games. Supported by venerable linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and a career-high 18:33 of ice time (3:19 on the man advantage), it simply doesn't get much better than Pasta from the right wing in fantasy, so keep eating those carbs.