Pastrnak scored his 38th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.

The 26-year-old seemed like he'd won it for the Bruins when he snuck a shot past Alex Lyon with 49 seconds left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, but the Panthers managed to tie it back up before the final horn. Pastrnak's scorching January continues, and in his last 12 games he's potted 13 goals and 21 points, leaving him just two tallies shy of 40 for the season through only 49 contests.