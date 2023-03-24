Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Canadiens.

His tally early in the second period was his 49th of the season, establishing a new career high for the 26-year-old. Pastrnak has 11 games left on the Bruins' schedule to reach 50 for the first time, and he's only five points shy of his first career 100-point campaign.