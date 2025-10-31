Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Both points came in the first period as the Bruins grabbed an early lead, only to see it slip away in the third as the Sabres roared back to force OT. Pastrnak is on one of his patented heaters, racking up five multi-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's delivered seven goals and 17 points in 13 contests. The 29-year-old superstar needs just two more tallies to reach 400 for his career.