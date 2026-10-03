Pastrnak registered two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Pastrnak set up Elias Lindholm's equalizer late in the third period as well as JJ Peterka's game-winner in overtime. This was a positive display for Pastrnak, who was held off the scoresheet Tuesday versus the Rangers in the season opener. The star winger has two helpers, eight shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating so far this season. Pastrnak has logged four straight 100-point campaigns, so he has an incredibly high ceiling, especially if he can improve on his 11.1 shooting percentage from last year, his lowest mark since his rookie year.