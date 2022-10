Pastrnak scored a goal and was credited with three assists, guiding the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Wednesday.

Pastrnak, who has scored five goals in seven season-opening efforts, dominated the Capitals. His first-period goal developed after he gained possession by the boards and scored off a spinning move. The 2014 first-round draft pick is a two-time 40-goal scorer and appears poised for another high-scoring campaign.