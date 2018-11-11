Bruins' David Pastrnak: Collects hat trick in win over Leafs

Pastrnak scored three goals, including two on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also supplied seven shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Pastrnak now has a breathtaking 15 goals in 16 games, including two hat tricks, and after posting back-to-back 30-goal campaigns in his first two NHL seasons, the 22-year-old seems intent on challenging for the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2018-19.