Pastrnak notched two goals and one assist in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Pastrnak earned two points on the power play in Saturday's matchup, including the game-winner in the final seconds of overtime. He was held off the scoresheet in two games going into Saturday's action but has three multi-point efforts in his last five outings. Pastrnak has 19 goals and 45 points through 45 appearances this season.