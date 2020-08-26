Pastrnak had two assists and a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Pastrnak figured in on a pair of Brad Marchand goals, assisting on a go-ahead tally in the second period and the game-tying goal in the final frame. That makes it four consecutive two-point games for Pastrnak, the last three of which have come since he returned from an undisclosed injury in Game 5 against Carolina. Pastrnak and linemates Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are as good as any forward trio in the NHL.