Bruins' David Pastrnak: Comes up empty

Pastrnak had six shots on net -- but no goals to show from it -- during a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

That makes three games in a row without a point for Pastrnak who still remains within the top 20 point scorers in the league with 52. Thursday's contest is one the B's first line would like to forget, as all three of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron went pointless with a minus-3 rating.