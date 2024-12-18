Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Pastrnak completed the Bruins' comeback with the game-winner 4:22 into overtime. He's scored in four of eight games in December, and he's added seven assists this month. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 33 appearances in his usual top-six role.