Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues collecting points
Pastrnak picked up an assist on the power play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Thursday.
With an assist on Torey Krug's power-play blast in the third period, Pastrnak has already recorded his 50th point of the season. That ties him with Jack Eichel for fifth in the league while his 28 goals still has him as the league leader. Pastrnak is on pace to put up 114 points, the most by any Bruin since Adam Oates scored 142 points in the 1992-93 season.
