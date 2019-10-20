Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues dominant play
Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Hot is hot. Pasta's point streak stands at six games and 15 points, including nine goals. His production is no surprise -- he was on a 100-point pace last year if he hadn't gotten hurt. And he's pushing on that pace now. Pastrnak is a fantasy stud who'll top 45 goals this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.