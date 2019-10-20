Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues dominant play

Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Hot is hot. Pasta's point streak stands at six games and 15 points, including nine goals. His production is no surprise -- he was on a 100-point pace last year if he hadn't gotten hurt. And he's pushing on that pace now. Pastrnak is a fantasy stud who'll top 45 goals this year.