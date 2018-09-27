Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues playing on first line with Marchand
Pastrnak has continued as the first line right winger opposite Brad Marchand this preseason.
There was some speculation that Pastrnak would be moved down to the second line with David Krejci in order to spread out the offense, but that has not been the case so far this preseason. It looks as though the Bruins first line from last season will be reunited once Bergeron is cleared to play from his back injury to begin the regular season. So far, Pastrnak has played in three preseason games and recorded one goal and zero assists with a cast of rotating centers including David Backes and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Headed to World Championship•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pouring in points this postseason•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Big bang on scoreboard ... again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies two points•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back on track in Game 4•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dominating six-point game includes hattie•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...