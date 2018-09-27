Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues playing on first line with Marchand

Pastrnak has continued as the first line right winger opposite Brad Marchand this preseason.

There was some speculation that Pastrnak would be moved down to the second line with David Krejci in order to spread out the offense, but that has not been the case so far this preseason. It looks as though the Bruins first line from last season will be reunited once Bergeron is cleared to play from his back injury to begin the regular season. So far, Pastrnak has played in three preseason games and recorded one goal and zero assists with a cast of rotating centers including David Backes and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson.