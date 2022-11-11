Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

He set up Connor Clifton's goal in the first period and then popped in an empty-net mark with 33 seconds left in the game. Pastrnak sits third in NHL scoring with 22 points and has elevated his game to an entirely new level. He's on pace for almost 130 points, and while we expect him to cool a little, Pasta is 26 and just entering his prime.