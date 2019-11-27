Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues to roll

Pastrnak posted his second hat trick of the season with three goals on four shots in an 8-1 victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without scoring a goal this season. Ironically, he didn't post a point in the first two contests of 2019-20, but since then, he has 23 goals and 39 points in 22 games. His 23 goals leads the league, and he's scoring both ways with a league-high 12 on the power play and 11 at even strength.