Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues to roll
Pastrnak posted his second hat trick of the season with three goals on four shots in an 8-1 victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without scoring a goal this season. Ironically, he didn't post a point in the first two contests of 2019-20, but since then, he has 23 goals and 39 points in 22 games. His 23 goals leads the league, and he's scoring both ways with a league-high 12 on the power play and 11 at even strength.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another dominant performance•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Adds to goal-scoring lead•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Fires home another•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Streak grows to 13 games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak at 12 games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Among NHL's best right now•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.