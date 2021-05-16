Pastrnak registered a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Pastrnak's shot attempt was deflected in by Brett Ritchie for the goal that tied the game at 2-2. The 24-year-old Pastrnak had another strong season in 2020-21 with 20 tallies and 48 points in 48 contests. The Czech winger will have plenty of chances to contribute on offense with a top-line role and first-unit power-play duties.