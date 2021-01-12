Pastrnak (hip) remains without a definitive timeline to return but could rejoin practices following the team's three-game road trip, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Even once Pastrnak joins practices, he may still be days to weeks away from returning, especially if he hasn't been cleared for contact yet. Still, the fact that he can even begin skating with his teammates is a step in the right direction and could see the elite winger rejoin the lineup prior to his original mid-February timeline. In the meantime, Jack Studnicka appears poised to secure the top-line assignment with Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Patrice Bergeron.