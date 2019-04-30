Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could work with new linemates
Pastrnak could log time on the Bruins' third line along with Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle in Tuesday's playoff game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.
Though Pastrnak has managed three goals and seven points in nine playoff games to date, overall he hasn't been as explosive and dangerous as he was during the regular season. The Bruins are evidently hoping that mixing things up a bit could help spark the 22-year-old forward, but in any case, we suspect that Pastrnak won't be on the team's third line for long. Additionally, the 6-foot, 194-pounder is in line to continue to see power-play duty, which helps his fantasy cause.
