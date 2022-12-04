Pastrnak scored two goals on a game-high seven shots during Saturday's 5-1 win over the visiting Avalanche.

Pastrnak showed why the Bruins entered Saturday with the NHL's No. 2-ranked power play (30.1 percent). The 26-year-old right winger scored his first of two tallies with the man-advantage at 13:49 of the first period. Pastrnak opened the scoring with his seventh power-play goal and 16th power-play point. The two-goal game was Pastrnak's second in six games, notching seven goals during the span.