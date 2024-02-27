Pastrnak scored twice on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Pastrnak scored a goal in each of the first two periods before setting up a Charlie Coyle tally in the third. The first goal gave Pastrnak 700 career points, and he's now at 339 goals and 363 assists over 652 contests in his 10 years with the Bruins so far. He'd gone two outings without a point entering Monday, but Pastrnak has 13 points over 11 games in February and 38 tallies, 47 assists, 31 power-play points, 298 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 60 appearances in another stellar campaign.