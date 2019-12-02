Bruins' David Pastrnak: Cues Sunday comeback

Pastrnak scored the first of three unanswered goals in the third period Sunday, helping to defeat the Canadiens 3-1 in Boston.

The hosts were held off the scoreboard until the 6:16 mark of the third period when Pastrnak blasted home his 25th of the season, beating Carey Price with a rocket of a shot to tie the game 1-1. David Backes and Jake DeBrusk also scored in the win. Pastrnak continues to lead the league in goals and now has 42 points this season, in 27 games played. He also dished out a pair of hits in Sunday's win.