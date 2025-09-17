Pastrnak won't be a full participant in practices for the first couple of days of training camp due to tendinitis, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Wednesday.

GM Don Sweeney described the decision to hold Pastrnak back in early practices as "load management," so it doesn't sound like this is a serious issue. It's something worth monitoring, but it also makes all the sense in the world if the Bruins are simply using an ambulance of caution when it comes to the handling of their superstar forward during training camp. Pastrnak finished the 2024-25 campaign with 43 goals and 106 points across 82 appearances. He hasn't missed a regular-season game over the past three years.