Pastrnak logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Pastrnak has five points over his last two outings. The winger set up Elias Lindholm's tally in the second period and Fraser Minten's game-winner 4:41 into overtime. Pastrnak is up to 17 goals, 29 helpers, 126 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 37 appearances this season. He's earned 19 of his points on the power play and should continue to be among the top-scoring wingers in the league even as he logs even-strength time on the third line for now.